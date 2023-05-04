Jake Tapper Blasts Kayleigh McEnany as She Takes Over Tucker’s Primetime Slot
LIAR, LIAR
Former Trump-era White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Thursday that she is slated to host Fox News Tonight—the network’s primetime show since ex-star Tucker Carlson’s stunning ouster last month—all next week. “Please join me… as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!” she tweeted. The 35-year-old worked as Trump’s press secretary from April 2020 until the end of his presidency, shifting in March 2021 to become an on-air Fox contributor. After Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, McEnany repeatedly doubled down on baseless claims of voter fraud while speaking to the media. (In one instance, Fox News cut away from her press briefing after she accused Democrats of “welcoming fraud” and “welcoming illegal voting.”) Perhaps fearing a failure of institutional memory, CNN host Jake Tapper took to Twitter to respond to McEnany’s Thursday announcement by invoking her past rhetoric. “Fox’s latest host for the 8 p.m. slot (next week, she says) is one of the biggest spreaders of the post-election lies that just cost the network $787.5 million,” he wrote.