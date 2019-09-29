CHEAT SHEET
HEATED EXCHANGE
Tapper Confronts Jim Jordan: Shouldn’t You Be ‘More Sensitive’ About ‘Throwing Out Wild Allegations’
During a heated exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday’s broadcast of State of the Union, CNN anchor Jake Tapper alluded to accusations Jordan was aware of rampant sexual abuse at Ohio State University when he coached there but did nothing. With Jordan repeatedly insisting former Vice President Joe Biden demanded Ukraine fire a prosecutor to make charges go away against his son Hunter, Tapper noted there was no evidence supporting that before firing back at the Republican lawmaker.
“I would think somebody who’s been accused of things in the last year or two would be more sensitive about throwing out wild allegations against people,” Tapper stated, adding that Western countries and anti-corruption activists demanded former prosecutor Viktor Shokin be ousted for not pursuing corruption cases.
Back in May, Jordan claimed vindication after an investigation showed no hard evidence that former Ohio State coaches such as Jordan knew of a team doctor’s rampant sexual abuse. The reporter, however, did state that dozens of coaches did acknowledge there were widespread rumors of the doctor’s behavior at the time.