Jake Tapper Slams Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis’ ‘Basic Lack of Humanity’
‘TRULY REMARKABLE’
On the same day that she was officially censured for making false claims about the 2020 presidential election, former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has come under fire for mocking the fall that left Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized with a concussion. “The basic lack of humanity constantly displayed by these people is truly remarkable,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted in response to Ellis, who posted a video of a turtle falling down the stairs with the caption, “BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained.” Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall had a similar reaction, writing, “I’m not a huge fan of Mitch McConnell’s impact on public life in America. But you have to be a terrible person to think this is amusing or funny. I believe he’s still in the hospital?” The 81-year-old senator is expected to remain in the hospital for the next few days.