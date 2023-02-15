Jake Tapper’s Executive Producer Reportedly Ousted for ‘Hooking Up With Subordinate’
SEX IN THE CNN
One year after CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned over a relationship with another exec, Federico Quadrani, the executive producer of The Lead with Jake Tapper, looks to be following his lead. The CNN “golden boy,” known as “Fede” around the office, reportedly got the boot last week after it was revealed that he, too, had a relationship with a subordinate. According to reporting by Page Six, Quadrani had almost been cleared by an internal “investigation of sorts,” when Tapper was “presented with something he couldn’t ignore” by a staffer who found it “accidentally.” Quadrani had actually worked under Zucker at MSNBC before moving to CNN in 2013. CNN co-workers were “shocked” by the news, and Quadrani and the subordinate were “missing” from the outlet’s Washington office on Friday.