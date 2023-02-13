CHEAT SHEET
International Soccer Star Comes Out as Gay
‘NO LONGER WANT TO HIDE’
Czech Republic international soccer player Jakub Jankto came out as gay in a video posted online on Monday. The 27-year-old athlete, who is currently on loan from Sparta Prague to Getafe in Spain, is the first openly gay player in the elite Spanish La Liga division. “Like everybody else I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses,” he says in the clip. “I have a family. I have my friends. I have a job which I have been doing it as best as I can for years with seriousness, professionalism, and passion. Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”