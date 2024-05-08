Jaleel White, Who Played Steve Urkel on ‘Family Matters,’ Gets Married
DID I DO THAT?
Jaleel White, the beloved actor who famously played Urkel on Family Matters in the 1990s and featured on Dancing With The Stars in 2005, got hitched Saturday in a ritzy ceremony hosted at a Los Angeles country club, People reported Wednesday. White, 47, married the tech executive Nicoletta Ruhl, who leads business development at the startup StatusPro. People reported that 175 people attended the ceremony, which included “5-star food” and three DJs. Among the celebrities reportedly in attendance were the actors Omar Miller, Lamorne Morris, Adam Ray, Mekhi Phifer, and Camilla Belle. This is White’s first marriage, and he was photographed cheesing after the ceremony alongside his 14-year-old daughter, Samaya. The wedding was the culmination of a multi-year relationship that began during the pandemic when the pair met while working out at UCLA’s track, People reported. Ruhl, an ex-collegiate swimmer, debuted their relationship on Instagram on New Year’s Day in 2022. She was then seen in public with White later that summer at the premiere for his film Hustle, which featured Adam Sandler. White told People his wedding was perfect, adding, “I felt like a prince.”