Virginia Man Guilty of Driving Over Lifelong Friend 3 Times in $100 Dispute
‘HE WANTED TO KILL ME’
A Virginia man pleaded no contest on Friday to attempted second-degree murder for running over a childhood friend with his car three times following a dispute about money. Jalen Jackson, 20, was arrested in September for allegedly mowing down Treyvonte Holcomb after swiping $100 from him, according to local ABC affiliate WRIC. “He pressed on the gas and was looking at me like he was in a NASCAR, like he wanted to just kill me,” Holcomb, who survived the attack, told the outlet. “I grabbed him in the car, and I shook him and I shook him. He backed the car up and ran over top of me in the yard.” Holcomb received a concussion and a damaged pelvis, and needed stitches in his legs. Jackson is set to be sentenced in May.