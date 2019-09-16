CHEAT SHEET
6% of Women Say They Were Forced First Time They Had Sex
One in 15 American women and girls were coerced or forced the first time they had sex—an experience associated with a variety of problems later in life, a new study reports. Researchers analyzed surveys from more than 13,000 women and found 6.5 percent of them said their first sexual intercourse was not voluntary, and almost half that number reported they were physically held down. Other coercion cited included verbal pressure, threats of physical violence or ending a relationship, drugging, or feeling like they had no say because the man was older or bigger. The study published in JAMA Internal Medicine also found that girls and women who reported forced sexual initiation were more likely to have an abortion or gynecological issues or use illegal drugs.