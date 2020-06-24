Challenger Jamaal Bowman Set to Oust Veteran Congressman Eliot Engel in New York Primary, Says Report

Read it at Reuters
Jamaal Bowman, a Black middle-school principal in the Bronx, holds a commanding lead over veteran U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s primary election results. With 92 percent of precincts reporting, Bowman has 60.9 percent to Engel’s 35.6 percent in the 16th Congressional District, according to a tally from The New York Times. Bowman reportedly told supporters: “Eliot Engel used to say he was a thorn in the side of Donald Trump... But you know what Donald Trump is more afraid of than anything else? A Black man with power.” Bowman received high-profile endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Most of the Democratic establishment—including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—fell behind Engel. Meanwhile, in her own race, Ocasio-Cortez was declared the winner in her contest in a neighboring New York district.