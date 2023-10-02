Jamaal Bowman Tries to Walk Back Memo Referring to ‘Nazi’ Republicans
ANOTHER OWN-GOAL
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), is trying to distance himself from a controversial memo released by his office Monday that fingered a cohort of Republicans as Nazis—a memo he claims was released without his approval. The congressman has been under fire by House Republicans and Democrats alike for a bizarre incident last week in which he pulled a fire alarm in a Congressional office building as he rushed to make a vote. The memo, which was meant to give his Democratic colleagues talking points to address the growing controversy surrounding Bowman, called on fellow representatives to ridicule Republicans for criticizing Bowman’s blunder but not “the Nazi members of their party.” In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Bowman called the language “inappropriate” and wrote that the term was penned by a staffer without his permission. “I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition,” he said. “It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party & neo-Nazis.”