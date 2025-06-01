Cheat Sheet
Vanessa Kirby Reveals Shocking News at Red Carpet Event
FASHION STATEMENT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.01.25 5:15PM EDT 
Vanessa Kirby shows off her baby bump at a "Fantastic Four" red carpet event.
Vanessa Kirby shows off her baby bump at a "Fantastic Four" red carpet event. Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney

Vanessa Kirby shared the news of her pregnancy while at a red carpet event for her upcoming movie. The actress showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting Schiaparelli dress at The Fantastic Four: First Steps panel event in Mexico City on Saturday. She posed for photos cradling her baby bump alongside Marvel costars Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Crown star is currently dating Paul Rabil, a retired lacrosse player and co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League. The two were photographed holding hands in 2022, but officially went public with their relationship in November 2023, when Rabil posted photos of himself and Kirby with the caption: “From the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you ❤️.” According to Page Six, Kirby and Rabil got engaged in December. Rabil was previously married to lacrosse player Kelly Berger, the pair divorcing in 2017. Kirby also dated actor Callum Turner, who is now engaged to singer Dua Lipa, from 2015 to 2020. Kirby will be playing Sue Storm, or the Invisible Woman, in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, which will be released on July 25.

Read it at People

2

Hall of Fame Boxer Mike McCallum Dies at 68

LEGEND
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 06.01.25 4:49PM EDT 
Published 06.01.25 4:43PM EDT 
Mike McCallum
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Legendary Jamaican boxer Mike McCallum has died at 68. The athlete, who was nicknamed “The Bodysnatcher” for his signature punches, was driving to a Las Vegas gym Saturday when he fell sick and pulled off the road, according to The Jamaica Observer. He was later found unresponsive and declared dead. McCallum’s official cause of death has yet to be shared. The boxer was the first Jamaican to win the world title in 1984 after defeating Ireland’s Sean Mannion at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He was later inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003. Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, posted a tribute in McCallum’s honor on Instagram Saturday, writing: “I express my personal condolences to his mother, siblings and his children. On behalf of the Ministry of Sport. I take this opportunity to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this legendary Jamaican. We hope they find strength in this time of bereavement.”

Read it at People

3
‘Boardwalk Empire’ Actor Dies at 41
REST IN PEACE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.01.25 3:48PM EDT 
Devin Harjes
Harjes in an episode of NBC’s “Manifest.” NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Boardwalk Empire actor Devin Lee Harjes has died at 41. Harjes, who was known for his storied acting work across hit shows like Netflix’s Daredevil, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, and Fox’s Gotham, died Tuesday at the Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, The Hollywood Reporter reported. He was diagnosed with cancer earlier in February, according to THR. “He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than one hundred percent to any role he undertook,” a representative for Harjes told NBC News. “As a person, he was generous, kind, understanding and devoted to his family and friends, a great horseback rider and had a magic way with all animals.” Harjes’s acting credits also include roles in Orange Is the New Black, Blue Bloods, and FBI. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes; his sister and her husband, Trisha Harjes and Justin Kelley; four nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife, Shiva Sobitha.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

4
Dolly Parton Shares Thoughts on Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ Cover
COUNTRY MAKEOVER
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.01.25 12:41PM EDT 
Dolly Parton reveals what she thought about Beyonce's cover of her song.
Dolly Parton reveals what she thought about Beyonce's cover of her song. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Dolly Parton revealed what she really thought about Beyoncé’s cover of “Jolene," which appeared on her Cowboy Carter album with different lyrics and a different tone. “Hers was more like, ‘Well, you’re not getting him, you’re not taking him, you’re going to go through me to get him.’ Mine was more like, ‘Please don’t take him!’ So I loved her interpretation,” Parton said. One of the biggest changes Beyoncé made to the song was to the chorus, reworking it from “I’m begging you, please don’t take my man” to “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man.” Parton added that she loves hearing different interpretations of her work and was “very proud” of Beyoncé’s cover. “I hope her tour does great, and I’m sure it will. People seem to be loving it,” she said. Parton was featured in two of Beyoncé’s songs on the Cowboy Carter album, and said that it was a “really, really good album.” Beyoncé is currently on tour for the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Read it at People

5
Patti LuPone Apologizes for Controversial Remarks: ‘I Made a Mistake’
KISS & MAKE UP
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.31.25 7:33PM EDT 
Patti LuPone
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Broadway veteran Patti LuPone has publicly apologized for controversial remarks she made that prompted more than 500 of her peers to sign an open letter condemning her remarks and calling for Broadway to do better. LuPone was facing criticism for comments she made about fellow Broadway actors Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis, which critics described as “racialized” microaggressions, in an interview with The New Yorker. In her Instagram apology, LuPone wrote, “I am deeply sorry for the words I used during the New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful.” She continued, expressing a desire to personally apologize to McDonald and Lewis, adding, ”I made a mistake. I take full responsibility for it, and I am committed to making this right. Our entire theatre community deserves better.” Many Broadway stars, including Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth and The Book of Mormon‘s Andrew Rannells, commented on LuPone’s post in support of her response.

Read it at Instagram

6
We Finally Have a ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Teaser and a Release Date
THE END IS NIGH
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 05.31.25 10:37PM EDT 

It’s time for one last trip back to Hawkins for what is set to be the TV event of the year. After nearly 10 years of supernatural thrills, Stranger Things will finally be reaching its end later this year. At a Tudum event on Saturday, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer that set out the dates for the finish. Yes, dates—plural—as the eight-episode season will be released in three parts. The entire (surviving) cast will be reprising their roles for one last time, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, and the rest of the Hawkins gang. Terminator star Linda Hamilton has also been tapped for a mysterious role in the upcoming season. The new teaser doesn’t give us much to go off as it rehashes the story so far, but we are treated to a scene of something smashing its way out of the ground while surrounded by armed military and an electrifying “Run!” screamed by Noah Schnapp as Will Byers. Volume 1 will hit Netflix on Nov. 26, with Volume 2 dropping on Christmas, and the final installment going live on the streamer on New Year’s Eve.

Read it at Variety

7
Sydney Sweeney Goes Official With New Relationship Status
HEART EYES
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.31.25 3:44PM EDT 
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images for The Met Museum

Euphoria star Sydney has finally broken the silence about her relationship status: She’s happily, proudly single. The bombshell news comes amid reports that Sweeney has split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, whom she got engaged to in February 2022. “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” Sweeney told People on Saturday. When asked by the publication if she was planning a wedding, Sweeney simply responded, “No.” When they finally popped the question, “Are you single?” She responded, “Yes.” Sweeney is currently filming a new season of Euphoria, and she’ll also portray real-life boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming movie. As her career takes off, she’s celebrating her newfound single life. Davino, a Chicago businessman, started dating Sweeney in 2018. The two kept their relationship largely private. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told Glamour UK in 2023. “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

Read it at People

8
Shocking ‘Doctor Who’ Finale Leaves Fans Reeling
DOCTOR'S ODYSSEY
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.31.25 7:06PM EDT 
Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra on 'Doctor Who'
BBC

Fans of the long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who have been left flabbergasted following Saturday night’s season finale, in which Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor regenerated into Billie Piper, who previously played fan favorite Rose Tyler on the show. The episode serves as Gatwa’s surprising exit from the show, with the actor having played the Doctor for just two seasons. As for Piper’s reintroduction: it is unclear whether she will actually be the Sixteenth Doctor or not. In a statement, Piper said that she was delighted to be returning to the show, which she first appeared in 20 years ago in the reboot’s premiere episode, but that fans would have to “wait and see” what her character did next. Piper’s previous character was a companion of the Ninth and Tenth Doctors, played by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant, respectively. She last appeared as a regular character on the show in 2010, and made an appearance in “The Day of the Doctor,” the 50th anniversary special, in 2013. Shortly after Saturday’s episode aired, Piper posted a selfie featuring a rose to Instagram with the caption, “A rose is a rose is a rose !!!”

Read it at BBC

9
Roseanne Echoes Trump’s Paranoia in Wild Claim Against ABC
THEY’RE IN THE WALLS
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 05.31.25 3:33PM EDT 
Roseanne Barr.
Roseanne Barr has accused ABC of “spying” on her. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Roseanne Barr accused ABC executives of “spying” on her because of her support for President Donald Trump before the network cancelled her show. “They spied,” Barr told The Daily Mail. “They monitored everything I did. They wanted to censor me from the very beginning.” Her paranoid statement echoes claims made by Trump, who in 2017 famously accused former President Barack Obama of “wiretapping” Trump Tower—a claim that remains unsubstantiated. Barr’s hit sitcom, Roseanne, was briefly revived on the network in 2018—more than 20 years after its original run ended. However, the MAGA comedian’s program suffered a rapid demise after she posted a tweet that called Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is Black, a mix between the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” Just three months after returning to air, Roseanne was axed by ABC, which called the post ”abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values.” Seven years later, Barr, 72, told the Mail that ABC was to blame for the fallout: “They hijacked that tweet and made out it said something that it didn’t.” She said her biggest regret from the incident was deigning to apologize. ABC did not immediately return a request for comment.

10
Ready Players: ‘Squid Game’ Drops Trailer Ahead of Final Season
GAME OVER
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 05.31.25 10:08PM EDT 

Netflix’s twisted South Korean global smash, Squid Game, has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming final season. The sneak peek at season 3 picks up at where we left off—Seong Gi-hun‘s rebellion has been brutally suppressed, Front Man Hwang In-ho is back in the big chair, and officer Hwang Jun-ho is still out there doing what appears to be very little to get the games shut down. “Why did you let me live?” we see a distressed Gi-hun screaming at the pink-masked guards as he is returned to the players’ quarters. The games seem to be very much business as usual as the surviving players tackle new challenges while a spoiler-laden montage reveals In-ho taking off his mask and Gi-hun strolling down a corridor in the finalists’ black-tie get-up. Season 3 is confirmed to have six episodes that will bring the ultra-violent surrealist thriller to a conclusion, kicking off on June 27.

Read it at Netflix

