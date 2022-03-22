Jamaica Is Already in the Process of Ditching the Queen as Head of State
BUH-BYE
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s whirlwind Caribbean tour seems set to hit yet another snag, as the government of Jamaica—their next stop—has reportedly “already begun” the process of transitioning the nation from being a member of the Commonwealth to an independent republic. The conscious political uncoupling, according to a report by The Independent, has included the appointment of a “senior figure” within the government to head up the changeover, which will include removing Elizabeth II as Queen of Jamaica. The news comes as a coalition of intellectual and political leaders in Jamaica opposed William and Kate’s visit, calling instead for an apology and slavery reparations. The royal couple’s tour is part of the efforts to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year on the throne. On Sunday, more than 100 Jamaican leaders signed a letter denouncing the festivities. “We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind,” it read.