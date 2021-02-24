Khashoggi’s Assassins Used Private Jets Owned by Crown Prince: CNN
DEATH FROM ABOVE
The assassins who murdered Jamal Khashoggi and allegedly cut up his body flew to their assigned hit on jets owned by a company that had been seized by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince less than a year earlier. Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi royal in charge of the country’s $400 billion sovereign wealth fund, took possession of Sky Prime Aviation in 2017, according to court documents filed in a Canadian embezzlement lawsuit, CNN reports. The cadre of killers who assassinated the Washington Post journalist reportedly traveled to Istanbul, where Khashoggi died in a Saudi consulate, on Sky Prime airliners. The U.S. intelligence community as well as the United Nations have concluded with high degrees of confidence that the crown prince bears responsibility for the killing, an accusation he has denied.