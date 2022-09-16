Khashoggi’s Fiancée: Arrest MBS During His Visit to U.K. for the Queen’s Funeral
KILLER CONUNDRUM
The fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called for U.K. authorities to arrest Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman when he arrives in London to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday. A leaked U.S. intelligence report said the Saudi ruler approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, who was murdered and dismembered by Saudi agents in Turkey in 2018. “The queen’s passing is a truly sad occasion,” Hatice Cengiz, who was engaged to Khashoggi, told The Guardian. “The crown prince should not be allowed to part of this mourning and not be allowed to stain her memory and use this time of mourning to seek legitimacy and normalization.” It is not yet clear if MBS will attend the queen’s funeral service, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.