Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancée Demands U.N. Take Action: ‘We Need an International Investigation’

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, went to the United Nations to urge the global organization to take action regarding his murder. “We need an international investigation into Jamal’s murder,” she said, according to Aljazeera. “Not only high-level officials are involved in the killing, but the report says Saudi Arabia has tried to eliminate the evidence of it. It’s scandalous.” Khashoggi was killed while at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to pick up a document related to their upcoming nuptials. Khashoggi’s body has not been recovered. Independent U.N. expert Agnes Callamard released her findings in a 101-page report that declared Saudi Arabia responsible for Khashoggi’s death. Cengiz cited some of Callarmard’s findings in her speech. The report “says this should be pursued and it says that an international murder investigation should be opened,” Cengiz said. Saudi Arabia is a member of the Human Rights Council.