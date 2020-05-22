Khashoggi’s Killers Will Avoid Execution After Journalist’s Sons Offer ‘Forgiveness’
The five Saudi government agents convicted of Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying have been spared execution after The Washington Post journalist’s sons announced that they had forgiven the murderers. “We, the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father as we seek reward from God Almighty,” one of his sons, Salah Khashoggi, posted on Twitter. Salah said their forgiveness was given during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in line with a tradition to offer pardons in cases allowed by Islamic law. The Post reported last year that Khashoggi’s children had been given homes and monthly payments after their father was killed on the suspected orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi news outlet Arab News clarified Friday that, although the announcement will spare the killers from execution, they will still face some kind of legal punishment. Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.