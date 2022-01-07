Kamala Harris’ New Comms Director Apologizes for Tweets About ‘Undocumented Folks’
MISSED THE MARK
Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director Jamal Simmons has apologized for tweets he posted in November 2010 about “undocumented folks.” Three tweets have resurfaced in which Simmons asked, “Can someone explain why ICE is not picking them up?” after seeing an undocumented lawyer and undocumented protester speaking on MSNBC. He then responded to another Twitter user saying he was not “suggesting ICE shld pick them up. Just seems odd u can go on TV & admit breaking law & not be arrested.” In a statement to CNN, Simmons said, “Sometimes I have been sarcastic, unclear, or just plainly missed the mark. I sincerely apologize for offending those who care as much as I do about making America the best, multi-ethnic, diverse democracy it can be.” President Joe Biden put Harris in charge of managing the surge in migrants at the border.