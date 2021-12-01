Target of Police Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor Avoids Jail
AFTER ALL OF THAT?
Jamarcus Glover, who was the target of the police raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor’s death, will avoid jail time after agreeing to a plea deal Tuesday. He has been sentenced to 120 days on house arrest and five years on probation for his role in three drug cases. Glover has another sentencing next week in a fourth drug case. He is expected to face an additional year of probation.
At the time of the raid in March 2020, police alleged that Glover was receiving drug packages at Taylor’s apartment in Louisville, Kentucky. However, Taylor and her then-boyfriend Kenneth Walker were home. After police entered the premises on a “no-knock warrant,” Walker fired off a shot. Taylor was caught in the middle of police responding with gunfire. No officers were indicted in her death.