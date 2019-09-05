CHEAT SHEET
‘EXTINGUISH HATRED’
Heather Heyer’s Mom Files Wrongful-Death Suit Against Charlottesville Car Attacker
The mother of Heather Heyer—the young woman killed in the Charlottesville car attack—has filed a $12 million wrongful-death suit against the man convicted of murdering her daughter. Heyer was killed when James Alex Fields Jr. drove a car into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the Unite the Right rally in the Virginia college town. Her mom, Susan Bro, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch she is suing Fields to show that hate won’t be tolerated. “We want to show others that there are serious consequences for actions of hatred and violence,” said Bro. “This lawsuit is a way to continue to extinguish hatred.” The wrongful-death lawsuit was filed last week in Charlottesville Circuit Court and seeks $10 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages. Fields is serving more than two-dozen life sentences for the attack on Aug. 12, 2017.