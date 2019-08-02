CHEAT SHEET
IT’S WHO YOU KNOW
James and Hunter Biden Accused of Cashing In On the Family Name
James and Hunter Biden, the brother and son of the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, have been accused of using the family name to help them make business deals. An investigation from Politico into the family business, Paradigm Global Advisors, claims James Biden told workers on the first day of work after acquiring the company: “Don’t worry about investors... We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden.” Three former Paradigm executives said James and Hunter Biden used the former senator and VP’s ties to labor unions to land investments. “I was told because of his relationships with the unions that they felt as though it would be favorably looked upon to invest in the fund as long as it was a good fund,” recalled former Paradigm President Charles Provini. Biden’s relatives have not been accused of criminal wrongdoing, but several of their associates have reportedly ended up indicted or convicted.