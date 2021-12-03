Fugitive Team Hunts for Parents of Michigan School Shooter
ON THE RUN
A fugitive apprehension team has been deployed to locate the parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley who have disappeared after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged on Friday, days after their teen son allegedly shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School. The pair allegedly gave their son access to the gun, did not secure it in the home, ignored warning signs from their son, and did not cooperate with school investigations into his concerning behavior, Oakland County Prosector Karen McDonald said.
“Their attorney had assured us that if a decision was made to charge them, she would produce them for arrest,” Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe told the Detroit News on Friday afternoon. “Our last conversation with the attorney was that she had been trying to reach them by phone and text, and they were not responding.”
But Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, lawyers representing the Crumbleys, told The Daily Beast, “On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges.The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports.”
The couple were last seen in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with Michigan plates.