Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol
WHAT’S THE BUZZ?
In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
As of Tuesday, Beeks was still listed on the Jesus Christ Superstar’s U.S. tour cast page as playing ‘Judas’ under the stage name ‘James T. Justis.’ Federal investigators apparently attended several performances of the Jesus Christ Superstar tour in November in order to observe him in the role. Beeks’ Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe’s Cafe. He is also a self-described “Top Michael Jackson Tribute artist,” according to his YouTube page.
Per the findings of a federal investigation, Beeks was part of the mob that attacked law enforcement as it pushed into the Capitol. He had previously paid dues to the Oath Keepers just two weeks before Jan. 6, the report said. Unlike many others around him who wore homemade body armor to the insurrection, Beeks apparently chose to sport a BAD jacket from Michael Jackson’s world tour.