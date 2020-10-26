CHEAT SHEET
Florida Man Used Stolen Bulldozer to Mow Down Biden Campaign Signs: Police
A Central Florida man stole a bulldozer Saturday and repeatedly destroyed Joe Biden campaign signs in full view of a neighborhood in Haines City, Florida, according to authorities. James Blight, 26, has been charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, the Haines City Police Department said. Former city official and resident Adam Burgess called the act a hate crime, as the neighborhood is predominantly Black. “This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence,” he told Bay News 9, who captured footage of fences that Blight had allegedly damaged. Blight claimed he was too drunk to recall Saturday’s events, police said.