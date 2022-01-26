CHEAT SHEET
    Baltimore Police Lieutenant’s Husband Shot Dead Outside Home

    TRAGIC

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    Spencer Platt / Getty

    A Baltimore police lieutenant’s husband was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon, making him one of the city’s most recent homicide victims. James Blue’s wife is currently assigned to the internal affairs unit for the Baltimore Police Department, but authorities have said they do not believe Blue’s murder is linked to his wife’s role in the police department. Blue was shot multiple times outside of a home in Northeast Baltimore and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

