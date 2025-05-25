James Bond Actress Was ‘Punched in the Face’ for Her Phone
Die Another Day actress Rosamund Pike said she was in London when she was “punched in the face for her phone” in a harrowing robbery she called “15 minutes of hell.” In an interview with Magic Radio, Pike recounted that she was on the phone with her mother during the 2006 incident. Her assailant was a “kid on a bicycle,” and she was left bruised and “angry” following the ordeal but is thankful things did not turn out worse. According to Pike, the experience was most traumatizing for her mother. “All she heard was me scream, or yelp, and then a thud. Then the phone went dead,” explained Pike, who said she walked to a nearby pub to call and tell her mother what happened. Pike was joined in the interview by co-star Matthew Rhys to promote their new psychological thriller, Hallow Road, which follows two parents, played by Pike and Rhys, respectively, in the throes of crisis after their daughter has a car accident. “That’s kind of what our film is about,” Rhys said about Pike’s experience. “A dark tale,” Pike added.