James Bond Movie ‘No Time to Die’ Postponed to November Amid Coronavirus Fears
The release date of No Time to Die, the latest film in the James Bond franchise, has been pushed from April 10 to the fall following fears about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak worldwide. “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” the official 007 Twitter account posted on Wednesday.
Though the statement did not mention the outbreak, the decision follows an open letter from fans warning, “There is a significant chance that cinemas will be closed, or their attendance severely reduced, by early April. Even if there are no legal restrictions on cinemas being open, to quote M in Skyfall, ‘How safe do you feel?’” No Time to Die marks the final appearance as James Bond by star Daniel Craig, who is scheduled to kick off his promotional tour for the film by hosting Saturday Night Live this coming weekend.