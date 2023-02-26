James Bond Publisher Removes Racial References in Re-Release
SHAKEN AND STIRRED
Ahead of the re-release of Ian Fleming’s original James Bond novels, the books have been edited to remove racist references, according to The Telegraph. Ian Fleming Publications will also include a disclaimer with each copy. “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace,” it read. “A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.” A number of the revisions involve Fleming’s depiction of Black people, which have been altered or removed completely. The re-release celebrates Casino Royale’s 70th anniversary and follows a similar decision by Roald Dahl’s publisher to revise his books.