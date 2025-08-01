James Bond Taps ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator for Key Role
JUGGLING 007 PROJECTS
Amazon MGM Studios has hired Steven Knight to write the script for the next entry in the James Bond franchise. Deadline reported Thursday that a meeting in recent days between Knight and director Denis Villeneuve—who is currently working on Dune: Part Three—sealed the deal. Knight is the creative force behind Peaky Blinders, the six-season British period crime drama starring Oscar winner Cillian Murphy along with an ensemble cast that has included Oscar nominee Tom Hardy. Knight’s other TV writing credits in the last few years include All the Light We Cannot See, Great Expectations, This Town, The Veil, and A Thousand Blows. Knight, who co-created Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, is currently writing and executive producing the upcoming Netflix historical drama House of Guinness, which he created. Knight’s most recent writing credit for film was 2024’s Maria, and he’s also working on The Immortal Man, a continuation of Peaky Blinders. Four years have elapsed since the last 007 film, No Time to Die, which saw Daniel Craig in the lead. Amazon MGM has not yet announced who will play Bond in the Knight-written installment, nor when the film will be released.