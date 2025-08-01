Cheat Sheet
James Bond Taps ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator for Key Role

William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 10:29PM EDT 
Steven Knight
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Amazon MGM Studios has hired Steven Knight to write the script for the next entry in the James Bond franchise. Deadline reported Thursday that a meeting in recent days between Knight and director Denis Villeneuve—who is currently working on Dune: Part Three—sealed the deal. Knight is the creative force behind Peaky Blinders, the six-season British period crime drama starring Oscar winner Cillian Murphy along with an ensemble cast that has included Oscar nominee Tom Hardy. Knight’s other TV writing credits in the last few years include All the Light We Cannot See, Great Expectations, This Town, The Veil, and A Thousand Blows. Knight, who co-created Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, is currently writing and executive producing the upcoming Netflix historical drama House of Guinness, which he created. Knight’s most recent writing credit for film was 2024’s Maria, and he’s also working on The Immortal Man, a continuation of Peaky Blinders. Four years have elapsed since the last 007 film, No Time to Die, which saw Daniel Craig in the lead. Amazon MGM has not yet announced who will play Bond in the Knight-written installment, nor when the film will be released.

2
Ex-Giants Star Declares Loyalty to Trump But Isn’t Sure Why
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.31.25 6:24PM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 5:55PM EDT 
Ex-NFL star Lawrence Taylor declared his loyalty to Trump.
Ex-NFL star Lawrence Taylor declared his loyalty to Trump. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Ex-NFL star Lawrence Taylor is “here to serve” President Donald Trump—just nobody ask him why. The former New York Giants linebacker took the mic at the Oval Office on Thursday to declare his undying loyalty to Trump as the president announced that he would reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test. “I don’t know why. I don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing, but I’m here to serve, and I’m here to serve you,” Taylor stated, earning him a pat on the back from Trump. The disgraced NFL player, who is a registered sex offender, added that he was “proud to be on this team” and was going to “do the best for as long as I can.” Taylor was at the Oval Office ceremony alongside Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and golfer Bryson DeChambeau. The Football Hall of Famer also appeared at a campaign rally for Trump in 2024 to announce that he was renouncing the Democratic Party. “I just wanted to say I grew up a Democrat and I’ve always been a Democrat until I met this man right here,” Taylor said at the time.

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

3
Oscar Nominee, 81, Pleads Guilty to Sex Crime
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.31.25 10:34PM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 5:27PM EDT 
GettyImages-1169006075_ejcgbq

Gary Busey in 2019.

Walter McBride/Getty Images

Gary Busey, 81, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual contact. During his hearing on Thursday, the Oscar nominee admitted that he intentionally touched a woman inappropriately at the Monster-Mania Convention, an annual horror movie convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Camden, New Jersey, on Aug. 13, 2022. “It was not an accidental touching,” Busey told the judge. At least three women allege that Busey groped them during a photo op, with one claiming he put his face near her breasts and asked “where she got them” before trying to undo her bra. When he was first arrested, Busey denied the allegations. Criminal affidavits obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer allege Busey asked the police officers to apologize to the women on his behalf and to ask them not to press charges. Busey entered a plea deal and faces one to five years of probation as well as fines. The 81-year-old attended court virtually and had difficulty hearing the proceedings, even with his hearing aids on, CourtTV reports. In the past three years, the octogenarian has been accused of other offensive crimes as well, including a hit-and-run at a shopping center and publicly masturbating.

4
Kelly Osbourne Keeps Heartbreaking Final Promise She Made to Dad Ozzy
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 2:59PM EDT 
Kelly Osbourne reportedly made one final promise to her dad Ozzy before his passing.
Kelly Osbourne reportedly made one final promise to her dad Ozzy before his passing. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne kept true to the final promise she made her dad before his passing. Ozzy Osbourne’s “favorite kid,” Kelly, 40, has been following her dad’s advice to “celebrate what people have done in life, not f----ing worry about what’s next,” a source told the Daily Mail Thursday. “Of course there have been tears, but she promised her dad—who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life—that she would not crumble in public,” the insider told the outlet. The Black Sabbath frontman’s daughter maintained her composure during his funeral procession through the streets of Birmingham on Wednesday while donning her dad’s signature round sunglasses. The source said that she and the rest of the family are “concerned” about Sharon Osbourne, 72, noting that “she and Ozzy were such a unique couple [and] them being apart it is heartbreaking.” They added that Kelly shared a “very unique bond” with her father and “will now be there for Sharon” as the family grieves his passing. In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne said that “if I’ve got a favourite kid, it’s Kelly.” “Me and Kelly, we’re like two peas in a pod,” he said. The heavy metal icon died last week at 76 years old, just weeks after his farewell show, Back to the Beginning.

Effortlessly Build a Professional Website With Squarespace
Updated 07.31.25 10:32AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 12:00AM EDT 
An open laptop sitting on a desk surrounded by plates and vases.
Squarespace

First impressions matter—especially in business. A card is helpful, but nothing beats a professional website. The only problem? Building one can feel overwhelming—unless you’re using Squarespace. Whether you’re promoting your portfolio or running an online store, Squarespace makes it easy to create a sleek, professional website.

With the Basic plan ($16 per month) you get instant access to Squarespace’s library of professionally-designed templates, all customizable to fit your brand. Need inspiration? You can filter through the templates by website purpose—like blogging or selling products—and by industry–from fashion to photography–to get the creative juices flowing. You even access a free custom domain.

If you upgrade to the Core plan (just $23 per month), you’ll unlock extra features that take your website to the next level. Leverage advanced analytical tools for CRM and SEO analysis to maximize visibility, reach, and growth. Integrate with popular third-party apps like Mailchimp (for email automation), Weglot (for multilingual translation), and Live Chat (for customer support). And the part any business owner loves? Lower processing fees. If you ever need extra assistance, Squarespace gives you access to expert designers and developers, plus 24/7 customer support.

Try Squarespace free for two weeks—and don’t forget to use the code DB10 at checkout to save 10%.

Monthly Plans
Starting as low as $16 per month
See At Squarespace

5
Bravo Star Gushes Over New Man as Hubby Starts Prison Time
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 2:47PM EDT 
Erika Jayne (right) and Tom Girardi (left)
Erika Jayne (right) and Tom Girardi (left) Phylicia J. L. Munn/Myung J. Chun/Getty Images

Erika Jayne has a new man in her life. Two weeks after her estranged husband, disbarred attorney Tom Girardi, began his seven-year prison sentence for wire fraud, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is opening up about her budding relationship with Army veteran and celebrity bodyguard John McPhee. In the latest episode of her podcast, Diamonds in the Rough, Jayne, 54, told co-host Teddi Mellencamp that she had only been on a few dates with McPhee, also 54. However, she added, “This is a really nice person, and I enjoy my time with him.” She also revealed that she and McPhee, who were first spotted together earlier this month, met through fellow reality star Heidi Montag, who employs McPhee as a bodyguard. Jayne separated from Girardi, 86, in 2020, shortly before the couple was sued for Girardi’s role in embezzling settlement funds intended for the families of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash victims. Jayne was later dropped from the suit, while Girardi was ordered to pay $2.3 million in restitution and was later found guilty of taking more than $15 million. However, the “Xxpen$ive” singer said in 2024 that finalizing her divorce from Girardi was “the least of [her] concerns.”

6
Reality Star’s Pro Athlete Husband Accidentally Flashes Her Podcast Viewers
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 1:12PM EDT 
Sergio Carrallo and Caroline Stanbury
Sergio Carrallo and Caroline Stanbury on Watch What Happens Live! Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Caroline Stanbury’s podcast viewers were in for a surprise last week when her husband, soccer player Sergio Carrallo, walked through one shot naked from the waist down. The Real Madrid player, 30, briefly wandered into the background as the Real Housewives of Dubai and Ladies of London alum, 49, was filming an episode of her podcast “Uncut and Uncensored.” True to the podcast’s name, Stanbury elected not to edit her husband’s gaffe out of the episode’s final video cut, instead merely blurring out his genitals. Stanbury and Carallo married in 2021, two years after Stanbury separated from her first husband, Turkish banker Cem Habib. Since launching her podcast—previously known as “Divorced Not Dead”—in 2020, Stanbury has drawn attention for her unfiltered personal confessions, including giving viewers a close-up glimpse of her eye infection and admitting she used Ozempic during a “midlife crisis.”

7
Hulk Hogan’s Cause of Death Report Reveals Secret Health Struggles
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 11:18AM EDT 
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan backstage at MTV's Total Request Live in 2008. Scott Gries/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death is now public, mere weeks after his representatives denied speculation he was severely ill. Hogan, 71, died of a heart attack after suffering from multiple chronic conditions. His autopsy records indicate he had atrial fibrillation, or AFib, an irregular heart rate condition that causes poor blood flow. Hogan also had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer of the white blood cells and bone marrow. The wrestler had never gone public with his cancer diagnosis. Less than two months before his death, Hogan’s representatives denied he was severely ill, insisting he was “strong” and recovering from a “little procedure” and would only need to rest for one day before returning to work. Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, 49, admitted after his death that her husband had suffered from “some health issues,” but added, “I truly believed we would overcome them.” However, on Tuesday, Hogan’s daughter, singer Brooke Hogan, 37, implied her father began to distance himself after she expressed concern that his work schedule was exacerbating his health issues. “He continued to be a financial success for many,” she wrote. “This is the last thing I wanted for him—he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life.”

8
Horrifying Moment Theme Park Ride Splits in Two in Mid-Air
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 12:12PM EDT 
Horrifying Moment Theme Park Ride Splits in Two in Mid-Air
Horrifying Moment Theme Park Ride Splits in Two in Mid-Air X

Three people were left critically injured after a terrifying malfunction at a theme park in Saudi Arabia. The shocking incident saw a ride collapse in mid-air and split into two as it smashed into its own support pillar before slamming to the ground. Shocking footage captured the moment the “360 Degrees” ride at the Green Mountain Theme Park in the Saudi city of Taif let out a loud cracking noise as it reached its peak height before swinging violently into the support pillar. Screams from those on the ride turned to desperate cries as the structure split into two, hurling debris and leaving riders dangling in their harnesses. The impact caused the ride to lurch upward again, exacerbating the chaos as the people onboard hit the ground with a sickening thud. Eyewitnesses reported the pillar “recoiled at high speed,” striking bystanders nearby as it flew from the ride. Twenty-three victims were onboard the ride as it plummeted towards the ground, and received on-site first aid treatment before being rushed to a nearby hospital. The theme park was immediately shut down following the incident as authorities launched an investigation, with the city of Taif declaring a Code Yellow emergency, which indicates a lockdown but no immediate danger.

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
Scouted Staff
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

9
Martha Stewart Throws Shade at Meghan Markle for Her Lifestyle Brand
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 11:23AM EDT 
Meghan Markle and Martha Stewart.
Getty Images

This week, the queen of lifestyle branding joined the chorus of critics piling on Meghan Markle for her pivot to influencing. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Martha Stewart—who Yahoo aptly called the “influencer’s influencer”—had this to say about the ex-royal: “Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about.” After that subtle dig, she said that “Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.” Stewart contrasted her thoughts on Markle with ready praise for another celebrity brand hawker: Gwyneth Paltrow. “She created quite an interesting body of business,” Stewart said of the actress and Goop founder, who’s attracted controversy for her questionable wellness advice. Stewart’s comments on Markle are her first since the Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, along with the Netflix show With Love, Meghan. The show finds Markle preparing plates of crudité, baking biscuits for her dog, and moving peanut-butter-stuffed pretzels from one plastic bag to another. The last task was so ridiculous that it was spoofed on Jimmy Fallon’s show and mocked relentlessly on Twitter—where one user referred to her as “the people’s Martha Stewart!”

10
Shockingly Long Lightning Bolt Breaks World Record
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 1:45PM EDT 
Lightning bolt flashes across the Texas skyline.
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

In a flash, a single lightning bolt lit up the sky across three states in the Great Plains. On Thursday, after careful reexamination of the bolt’s path and storm data, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) named the 515-mile-long bolt the longest recorded lightning bolt in recorded history. During a series of severe thunderstorms in 2017, the “megaflash” started in eastern Texas and ended near Kansas City, a vast stretch of land that the WMO considers a storm hotspot. A “megaflash,” as the organization defines it, is qualified as a lightning bolt of “extremely long duration/distance lightning discharge.” The average bolt goes no more than 10 to 12 miles, according to the National Weather Service. Megaflashes were only discovered about a decade ago, Randall Cerveny, a member of the WMO, told NBC. Thanks to the invention of technology that can detect the start and end points of a lightning bolt, these megaflashes can now be detected. As technology advances and the weather records become more accurate, weather researchers “will be able to observe even the rarest types of extreme lightning on Earth and investigate the broad impacts of lightning on society,” weather researcher Michael Peterson said in a statement.

