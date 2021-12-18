You Will Use This One Knife More Than Any Other Tool in Your Kitchen

I lead with this warning not as an attention-grabber or any sort of cheap trick, but as a genuine PSA: the James Brand’s Hell’s Canyon Knife will arrive so sharp that, if you’re not careful with it, you will very likely end up cutting yourself. Don’t test the blade on a finger, in other words.

Instead, maybe do what I did and first test it on a piece of paper—paper being notoriously hard to slice into cleanly except with the sharpest of blades. This one? It created an effortless cut with surgical precision. Next, try it on a tomato (also hard to cut with a non-serrated blade). Thin, sandwich-ready slices are guaranteed!

Now, you can try to use the Hell’s Canyon to rough chop some celery, finely mince some fresh thyme, butterfly a chicken breast, and on it goes, but I won’t go on and on, because surely you get the picture: this knife can easily handle any kitchen task you ask of it.

It can do all that so well because this premium knife was actually designed for use in decidedly rugged culinary conditions: the campsite.

When you’re camping—especially if you’re trekking, paddling, climbing, or cycling between sites—you don't usually bring a knife along with you. But when you bring a Hell’s Canyon along, you’ll be all set just the same. Lightweight and nimble enough for deboning and trimming, it’s also got enough heft and size for chopping and slicing even when you’re working with larger veggies, like an onion or pepper, or steaks, chops, or large fillets.

The blade itself, which is full tang, is made from a recently developed type of stainless steel called crucible s35vn. It's incredibly durable, holds an edge well even with heavy use, and re-sharpens quickly, and it resists corrosion well, so you don't have to worry if you can’t properly clean and dry your knife after each use. The knife is 10 inches long, with a respectable 5.4” blade. The grips (AKA “scales”) are made from an understated but lovely rosewood.

Well-balanced and light in the hand, this knife will surely come in handy for all camp cooking purposes. And once you start using it out in the field, there’s a better-than-average chance you’ll find your Hell’s Canyon standing in for a knife or two in the kitchen, too.

