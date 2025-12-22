James Cameron Blasts Amy Poehler Joke That Went ‘Too Far’
James Cameron did not take kindly to Amy Poehler’s “ignorant dig” about his former marriage at the 2013 Golden Globes. Poehler was co-hosting the awards show that year when she quipped about Kathryn Bigelow (who was married to the director from 1989 to 1991) from the stage, “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron.” Variety reported Monday that Cameron found the jab off-putting. “Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig, at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast,” he said, adding, “I’m pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far.” Poehler told The Huffington Post that year that 30 Rock writer Sam Means wrote that particular joke. She also expressed zero remorse about the quip despite the shocked audience reaction at the time. “There was nothing in that moment that we walked away from feeling bad about,” she added. Cameron told The New York Times, “The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work.”