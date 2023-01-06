James Cameron: I’m ‘Gonna Have to Do’ More Sequels After Avatar 2 Success
BUCKLE UP
The Avatar franchise isn’t sinking like the Titanic just yet. James Cameron has announced his plan to go forward with producing more sequels now that Avatar: The Way of Water has proven itself a financial success, whipping up more than $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office amid its whopping $400 million production budget and reported additional $600 million in marketing. “It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this, I’m gonna have to do these other sequels,” Cameron said on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? “I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years. The point is we’re going to be okay. Avatar 3 is already “in the can,” Cameron said, and the fourth and fifth movies have already been written. “We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films,” Cameron said. While the wait between the first and second movies was a full 13 years, Avatar 3 is tentatively scheduled for release on Dec. 20, 2024—if it isn’t delayed again.