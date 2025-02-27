Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
James Cameron to Flee Trump’s America: ‘Like Watching a Car Crash Over and Over’
Sinking Ship
The Hollywood director said he’s moving to New Zealand as soon as he can.
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Published
Feb. 27 2025
12:45PM EST
Lucy Nicholson/Lucy Nicholson/ REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
U.S. News
Gene Hackman, His Wife, and Pet Dog Found Dead in Their Home
Dan Ladden-Hall
,
Janna Brancolini
Media
Elon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Politics
RFK Dismisses Measles Outbreak That Killed Kid as No Biggie
Josh Fiallo
U.S. News
Chilling Twist in Gene Hackman and His Wife’s Deaths Revealed
Josh Fiallo
Politics
Longtime GOP Pollster: Trump Voters Are Getting ‘Buyers’ Remorse’
Yasmeen Hamadeh