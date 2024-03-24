James Carville Blames Dems’ Polling Woes on ‘Preachy Females’
COME AGAIN?
Cable news pundit and Democratic political strategist James Carville gave a decidedly not politically correct interview to The New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd this weekend, during which he declared that Democrats’ poor polling—and especially its eroding base of support among minority men—was due to “too many preachy females” dominating the party’s platform and public discourse. “If you listen to Democratic elites—NPR is my go-to place for that—the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election,” he said at one point. “I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’” Among the other topics of discussion were Biden’s age, his advice for handling the Israel-Palestine conflict, the deep bench of talent in the Democratic Party, why most criticism of Kamala Harris smacks of misogyny, and why “woke stuff is killing us,” as he put it.