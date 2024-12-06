James Carville, the legendary Democratic strategist, called Joe Biden “the most tragic figure in American politics” Friday, suggesting that had the president bowed out earlier, a Democrat would have won.

During the latest episode of his podcast Politics War Room, Carville said that Biden “knows he f---ed up” by deciding to keeping running, before letting Kamala Harris step late in the cycle in the wake of his disastrous debate with Donald Trump.

“The most tragic figure in American politics in my lifetime is President Biden,” Carville said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The different scenario would be, if he would have in September of 2023 or August said that he wasn’t going to run, godd--n, we would have won this election,” Carville added. “And it wouldn’t have been that close because we would have had so many frickin’ talented people that were running.”

Had that happened and a Democrat won, Biden would be leaving office on a “high note” right now, according to Carville, who spearheaded the strategy for Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign.

“He would be the toast of Washington,” Carville said. “It would be a Democratic inauguration coming up, and a new Democratic president could have gotten away with commuting any sentence that Hunter Biden got. And it would have been minimal—there would have been some pushback, but, you know: ‘In the interest of the Biden family and President Biden’s long and distinguished service to the community, I’m going to commute the sentence.’”

Carville lamented that Biden’s problems are “all so f--cking self-inflicted.”

“I actually feel for Biden, and he knows that he f--ked up,” he added. “And he wasn’t crooked, he didn’t pursue bad policies, he is the most tolerant, loving, caring, non-prejudiced person you could imagine and this is what he’s faced with. It’s a f--king shame.”