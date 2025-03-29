Veteran political advisor James Carville is bringing out the popcorn for the “collapse” of President Donald Trump’s administration within a matter of days.

“We’re looking at nincompoops and blockheads and buffoons running the country,” he said during a CNN appearance on Saturday. “I thought I’d have to wait longer for the imminent collapse—it happened even faster than I could imagine.”

Speaking with CNN on Saturday, Carville estimated the administration would come apart “before April Fool’s Day, which the Trump administration should make a national holiday because it so accurately represents who they are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the former strategist, who has run multiple successful campaigns off the back of his trademark slogan. “It’s the economy, stupid,” the clearest indicator of a collapse is the mounting market uncertainty in the midst of President Trump’s tariff wars with historic allies and trading partners.

Carville previously wrote a piece in The New York Times saying that all the Democratic Party now needs to do is “allow the Republicans to crumble beneath their own weight and make the American people miss us.”

Carville stuck to those guns on Saturday, batting away the network host’s mention of CNN polls putting Democratic approval ratings at less than 30 percent.

Describing Trump’s second administration as “the gravest crisis we’ve had in the United States in the last 80 years,” he insisted the current political situation represents “a glorious opportunity for the Democratic Party to redefine itself” and that its popularity would rebound once it has some future state-level electoral victories in the bag.