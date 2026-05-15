Politics

James Carville Makes Shocking Prediction About Trump Suck-Up

‘HE'S DEAD‘

The former Bill Clinton aide said the Trump goon’s remaining days in his current position are likely numbered.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Veteran politico James Carville says he feels bad for a soon-to-be-demoted Mike Johnson.

Carville, 81, told former CNN anchor Jim Acosta on The Jim Acosta Show podcast that he sees President Donald Trump’s loyal House Speaker as a “tragic figure” of the second Trump administration, who will likely be out of a job come November.

jim acosta james carville
Carville and Acosta discussed Johnson's defense of the president on Wednesday. The Jim Acosta Show

While discussing Trump’s absurd “I don’t care about Americans’ financial situation” comment from Tuesday, Acosta brought up the Louisiana congressman’s excuse for the president’s candid apathy.

“I don’t know the context in which he made that comment,” Johnson, 54, said at a news conference Wednesday morning. “But I can tell you the president thinks about Americans’ financial situations. I talk to him on average twice a day, sometimes three or four times a day, and we talk about it constantly.”

mike johnson
Johnson pulled his classic "I don't know" move when defending Trump's apathetic comment about affordability. C-SPAN

“Yeah, James, that’s about the same as I didn’t read the tweet,” Acosta, 55, said on the Wednesday episode about Johnson’s defense of the 79-year-old president.

“I don’t much care for Mike Johnson,” Carville, a Louisiana native, said. “We’re both from the same state, different parts. Our politics are really different.”

James Carville
Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville shared his thoughts with former CNN anchor Jim Acosta. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

“At some point, I feel sorry for the guy. He’s in over his head,” the “Ragin’ Cajun” continued. “He knows he’s going to be out in November. He’s trying to just cobble together something and just keep himself from being humiliated in public, and he’s not going to be able to stop it.”

“He’s kind of a tragic figure in all of this. I really believe that,” he added. “I’ve attacked him on numerous times before, but I don’t think it’s what he would say, the Christian thing to do here. I think we should give him a nice burial, because he’s dead.”

Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to lose his already razor-thin House majority. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Johnson’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Carville’s remarks.

The Democratic strategist also ripped into Trump’s statement during Wednesday’s Politicon podcast, saying that he thinks the president really means what he said.

“You know what? He might be telling the truth,” Carville told co-host Al Hunt. “Because I think there’s only one thing that he’s thinking about in his trip to China: and that is a big grift.”

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14: China's President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. Xi warned Trump that the issue of Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict" if mishandled, a stark opening salvo as a superpower summit set to tackle numerous thorny issues began in Beijing on May 14. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski - Pool/Getty Images)
The leaders posed outside the historic Temple of Heaven on Thursday. China Pool/Getty Images

The Louisianan went on to say that Trump cares about no one but himself, not even his Republican colleagues nor his own American constituents.

“As long as he can go there and make as much money as fast as he can make it, that’s all that he cares about,” he said. “You’re going to watch a grift and graft over there like you can’t imagine. That’s all this trip is about.”

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now