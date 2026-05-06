James Carville Rages Against ‘Bulls**t’ SCOTUS

Political strategist James Carville lambasted the nation’s highest court as nothing more than “an instrument of the Republican Party.”

Carville, 81, tore into the Supreme Court of the United States on his podcast, arguing that it is not a “legitimate” interpreter of the law and claiming the nine justices operate with “no” code of ethics compared to officials in other branches of government.

The Supreme Court adopted its first formal code of conduct in 2023 following scrutiny over undisclosed gifts and travel accepted by conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

“There’s nothing legit about these people. Have no code of ethics. They will ram through, are delayed by the Congress. They stole elections,” he fired off.

Carville is famous for helping to secure Clinton's White House win. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Ti

Carville’s fiery remarks come amid historically low confidence in the court. The latest NBC News poll, conducted between Feb. 27 and March three among 1,000 registered voters, found that just 22 percent of voters said they had a “great deal” or “quite a bit” of confidence in the Supreme Court.

“I got news for you, Johnny Boy,” Carville said on his podcast, Politicon, seemingly referring to Chief Justice John Roberts.

“The country is sick of your bulls--t, and they’re sick of (Justice Samuel) Alito’s bulls--t, and they’re sick of y’all being an adjunct and an instrument of the Republican Party.”

Alito, who former president George W. Bush appointed, and his conservative ally, 77-year-old Thomas—appointed by former president George H. W. Bush in 1991—are among the justices most reliably aligned with the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Donald Trump reshaped the court during his first term by appointing Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, cementing a 6–3 conservative majority.

“We want a Supreme Court that looks out for the interests of the law, not the f–---ing Republican Party, and that’s all you a-----es do,” Carville raged.

U.S. Supreme Court justices. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The political commentator, best known for helping former President Bill Clinton win the White House in 1992, has repeatedly targeted the court in recent months.

Earlier this week, the Louisiana native accused the court of corruption, singling out Roberts—who was appointed by George W. Bush—as a “f---ing clown.”

The Supreme Court’s Public Information Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump, however, has previously fired back at Carville.

Trump lashed out at Carville and the Supreme Court in a ridiculous 340-word meltdown. Donald Trump/Truth Social