James Carville Reveals New Way to Shame Trump ‘Collaborators’

James Carville has had enough.

On the latest episode of his Poltiicon podcast, the Democratic strategist pledged to continue blasting President Donald Trump and “the clownish, couillon, stupid, jacka-- people that he surrounded himself with.”

Carville also warned that history won’t be kind to some of Trump’s “collaborators,” comparing law firms that signed a deal with President Trump to Nazi regime “collaborators” in Europe.

Carville, who rose to fame leading President Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, proposed creating a “hall of fame” to shame those most complicit in enabling Trump’s power grab. Among his suggestions, he included the Davis Polk law firm and “the Amazon people”—for a “$41 million bribe to Melania Trump” to license a documentary on her life.

Claiming that his official “hall of fame” would be coming later in the year, Carville asked his listeners to recommend those who they believe should be added.

Moreover, Carville alleged that Trump’s collaborators will be ostracized across the country once Trump is out of office. He called on his listeners to see “what happened in August of 1944 after Paris was liberated” in World War II. Carville noted that the people of Paris “didn’t take very kindly to the collaborators.” He added, it was “not a very pretty sight,” suggesting violence could follow the end of Trump’s presidency.

Although Carville expressed that he is deeply disturbed by the state of America, and particularly those willing to work alongside Trump, the commentator said he is also encouraged by what he called “the organic nature of the uprising.”

Yesterday, ‘Hands Off’ rallies across all 50 states, and throughout Europe, saw protestors rebuke Trump’s policies and the unelected power granted to Elon Musk’s DOGE, reported Reuters.

Taking another swipe at Trump’s colleagues, Carville called them “stupid,” “anti-patriotic,” and, “in my humble opinion, a pack of grifters.”