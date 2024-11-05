Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday that Donald Trump’s campaign “smells like a loser.”

Carville, who predicted late last month that Vice President Kamala Harris would win, explained to MSNBC’s Ari Melber one reason why he’s sure about that outcome.

“Because I‘ve worked on so many campaigns, I have a lot of experience on losing campaigns, and I know what they feel and look like,” said Carville, a strategist for Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 campaign, and also for the ill-fated presidential bids of John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett four years ago.

“Kamala’s campaign is not losing. It’s more unified,” he told The Beat anchor, whereas “Trump is trying a new message every other day, his people are finger pointing, [and] they’re all blaming each other already.”

After acknowledging that he may not have the same access to information as some pollsters out there, he said: “But I do know smell when I smell it. And his campaign has the smell of a loser, to me.”

Harris' camp, on the contrary, has “more energy and more unity going into it, and I place great value on that.”

Later in the segment, Carville invoked a centuries-old proverb while arguing that the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is a major factor boosting Harris' chances: “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

“They feel disrespected. They feel like the Dobbs decision is an insult to them,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of scorned women out there. I really do.”