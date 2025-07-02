James Carville Says Trump Will Rig Midterm Elections: ‘Don’t Kid Yourself’

James Carville is bracing for impact.

The Democratic pundit said that he wouldn’t “put anything past” Donald Trump—and he went so far as to suggest the president might cancel midterm elections in a ploy to prevent the Democrats from winning.

Carville, prepping for the worst, told host Jim Acosta on “The Jim Acosta Show” that he’s deeply concerned about what Trump will do to maintain control of Congress.

“Do you worry [about] Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and some of these types monkeying around with the mid-terms and the way we do elections in this country?” asked Acosta.

James Carville said that he's nervous about President Donald Trump's potential plans for rigging the midterm elections: "You have every reason to be scared. Don’t kid yourself." Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

He continued: “With what they’re trying to pull these days, they don’t want accountability. They don’t want Democrats getting the gavels in the House and the Senate and be able to hold hearings and start impeachment proceedings and so on. I mean, you worry about that James?”

Carville’s answer was telling.

“In a short word, yes! In the longer words, very.” he said during the Tuesday interview.

Next year, Trump will face one of the biggest tests of his political career so far: whether or not Republicans will win the midterms.

Even though the election is still nearly a year and a half away, the president is hyper-focused on the fight to keep the GOP majority. Politico reporter Rachael Bade wrote in May that Trump is already “bullish” about keeping Democrats away from committee gavels and subpoena powers, and he’s even begun early endorsements in the hopes of delaying primary fights that could divert resources from general election campaigns. He’s raising a lot of money, making recruitment calls, and already planning for the future of MAGA Congress.

President Donald Trump is already preparing for the 2026 midterm elections, which are nearly a year and a half away, in the hopes the GOP will maintain control of Congress. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“I don’t put anything past him, nothing!” Carville said. “To try to call the election off, to do anything he can. He can think of things like that that we can’t because we’re not accustomed to thinking like that.”

Carville is so convinced that Trump will rig the midterm elections that he’s already started sounding the alarm.

“You know people come up to me all the time and say, ‘James. I’m really scared!’” he said. “I said, ‘you should be, you have every reason to be scared. Don’t kid yourself.’”

“This is scary s---!” said Acosta.

“Yeah, it’s really scary,” Carville agreed. “Really scary.”

James Carville told Jim Acosta that he's worried about President Donald Trump meddling in the midterm election: “In a short word, yes! In the longer words, very. Okay?” Vivien Killilea/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Acosta added that the president has already tried to steal one election before—during the Jan. 6 insurrection when up to 2,500 stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to keep Trump in power. He later pardoned over 1,500 MAGA supporters federally charged in connection with the event.

“What’s to say he’s not going to try to steal more?” asked Acosta.

Carville’s response was grim.

“This will even be more, because he’s seeing this coming,” he said. “He’s going to see this coming and he’s going try to think of something to extricate himself from it.”