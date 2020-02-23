James Clyburn: ‘I Will Endorse’ Democratic Candidate This Week
House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) declared on Sunday morning that he would definitely be endorsing a Democratic presidential candidate ahead of Saturday’s pivotal South Carolina primary. “There’s no chance I won’t endorse,” Clyburn told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd. “I will endorse Wednesday morning. I’ve just gotten there.”
Asked about fellow South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham saying he was “quite nervous” over the likelihood that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be the Dem nominee, Clyburn said that while the clear frontrunner “brings a lot to the table” he understands why his colleague is nervous. “Anybody who refers to themselves as a democratic socialist, that word has always had really dire consequences throughout South Carolina,” Clyburn added.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has staked his run almost entirely on a South Carolina victory, has long expected Clyburn to endorse him.