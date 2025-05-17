James Comer Accuses James Comey of ‘Trying to Jizz Up Some Type of Coup’
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) left audiences confused when he accused former FBI Director James Comey of trying to “jizz up some type of coup” against President Donald Trump. The bizarre pronouncement was made in response to a question from Republican congressman-turned-Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz, who asked Comer if he thought Comey’s cryptic Instagram post featuring seashells spelling out the numbers “86 47“ was an accident. Republicans spent much of Friday arguing that the post was calling for the president’s assassination, with Fox News hosts citing Urban Dictionary entries as proof of its nefarious meaning. Comer responded that his opinion of Comey, whom he dubbed a liar, was so poor, he didn’t know if he “could give a fair and balanced answer to that question‚” before adding that it wouldn’t surprise him at all ”if that was intentional and they were trying to jizz up some type of coup or some type of insurrection.”