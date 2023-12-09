Comer Claims DOJ Indicted Hunter Biden to ‘Protect Him’ From Deposition

The new criminal charges against Hunter Biden—which accuse him of committing multiple felony counts of tax evasion while blowing money on crack cocaine and escorts—could see him hit with almost two decades in prison.

But, according to Rep. James Comer (R-KY), it was all done to shield the president’s son from a congressional subpoena.

“My concern is that [special counsel David] Weiss may have indicted Hunter Biden to protect him from having to be deposed in the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday,” Comer told Jake Tapper on CNN.

The House Oversight Committee Chairman presented no evidence for his claim that the feds indicted Hunter on the off chance it might disrupt his deposition in Comer’s impeachment inquiry.

“Ah, yes yes. ‘He indicted him to protect him,’ yes. The classic rubric to protect him, I got it,” Tapper said.

The Kentucky Republican has spearheaded the inquiry into President Joe Biden, and has threatened contempt for Hunter should he not appear for a closed-door deposition in the near future.

“You indict [Hunter] on the least little thing: The gun charge and not paying taxes are you kidding me?” Comer said of the new charges.

“He’s facing 17 additional years in prison,” Tapper replied. “These are felonies.”

Comer had railed against Weiss in the past, questioning why he never brought charges against another of the president’s sons, Beau Biden, an Iraq War veteran who died in 2015 after battling brain cancer.