Comer to Hunter Biden: Be Deposed in Secret or Face Contempt Proceedings

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) is once again moving the goalposts in his investigation of Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Even after he said last week of Hunter’s testimony: “We can bring these people in for depositions or committee hearings, whichever they choose,” Comer threatened to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against the first son for his apparent crime of choosing the latter.

The president’s son, who has been in the crosshairs of congressional Republicans for years, had agreed to testify publicly before a congressional panel. “Mr. Chairman, we take you up on your offer,” Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote in a letter to Comer, who proceeded to fume at the offer.

“Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13,” Comer wrote in a letter to Lowell on Wednesday. “If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.”

The Kentucky Republican has blasted the idea of public hearings that can devolve into a “chaotic scene”—as Comer himself demonstrated when he called a colleague a “Smurf” in response to a Daily Beast report.

Comer’s inquiry into the president’s conduct while serving as an elected official has devolved into questions over whether Hunter Biden ought to have been allowed to drive a truck a half-decade ago given his drug use—a point he tried to make this week when pressed during a Fox News interview. A vote is expected as soon as next week as to whether an impeachment inquiry will be formalized.