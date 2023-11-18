CHEAT SHEET
James Comer Fundraises Off Calling Colleague a ‘Smurf’
Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has sought to fundraise off his spat with Rep. Jared Moskowitz in which Comer called the Florida Democrat a “smurf.” Comer on Friday sent a series of texts and emails with the subject line, “I did call Democrat Congressman Jared Moskowitz a smurf,” adding that “I will not be apologizing for it.” Moskowitz had brought up a Daily Beast report that showed Comer paid his brother $200,000 and also allegedly engaged in some questionable land swaps with him. Comer faces an ethics complaint for the comment. Moskowitz shot back on Twitter: “I don’t need an apology. Im not a Snowflake. Good luck with the fundraising!”