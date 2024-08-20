James Comer Pitches a New MAGA Conspiracy Theory

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer claimed Monday that China could have been “grooming” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, from the time he first went to China in 1989.

On Fox News, host Jesse Watters first suggested that China surveilled Walz during his time there more than three decades ago.

“If an American goes to China thirty times in the ‘90s, they have surveillance footage of him. They have surveillance footage probably of his honeymoon night,” Watters said. “What kind of compromise is that? [Democrats] were worried about Trump and a pee tape that was all made up. This is serious business.”

Comer agreed.

“It’s very serious. China thinks long-term. It’s very possible that China would be grooming an up-and-coming rising star in the political process to try to have a foothold in our government,” Comer argued. “They’ve done this in the military. We’ve caught them with spy rings in our universities. This is how China operates.”

“It looks like Walz’s ties might be for ideology,” Comer went on. “This is something we should be concerned about, and we’re trying to gather as much information as we can, as quick as we can, to present to the American people.”

Walz, after obtaining his undergraduate degree, taught in a high school in Guangdong for one year. He returned to China for his honeymoon, and he and his wife would later take trips there along with high school exchange students. As a congressman, Walz was a member of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, which tracks human rights progress in the country.

After Comer announced last Friday an investigation into Walz, the governor’s spokesperson told the Associated Press, “Republicans are twisting basic facts and desperately lying to distract from the Trump-Vance agenda.”