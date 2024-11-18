James Comer Tries to Make Money Off Failed Biden Impeachment Probe

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s impeachment probe into President Joe Biden may have fizzled, but at least he might get some cash out of it by launching a tell-all book.

The Kentucky Republican was co-chair of a two year GOP effort that spent millions of dollars to produce a 291-page report that did not recommend moving forward with impeachment, instead listing off a bunch of previously made, unsupported claims about Biden engaging in “influence peddling.”

Notably, the report distorted and exaggerated Biden’s purported connections to the foreign business dealings of his brother and sons.

Undeterred by his failure to get anywhere in Congress, Comer is now trying to make a quick buck off the probe before Biden leaves office.

Excited to announce my book about the Biden Influence Peddling Investigation, all the public corruption, a full accounting of the💰they took in, the government obstruction, the media weaponization, and exactly how the Deep State coordinated with the media to disinform their… pic.twitter.com/MOiGA2sd1m — James Comer (@JamesComer) November 17, 2024

His book, All the President’s Money, will release on Jan. 14, six days before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

When it was first revealed that Comer was in discussions with publishers for a book deal, the watchdog Congressional Integrity Project raised alarm that he was trying to leverage his position in Washington to benefit his personal and campaign bank accounts.

“Representative Comer and his Republican colleagues have spent the past 15 months relentlessly investigating the president and his family and failed to find any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden let alone anything impeachable,” the group said in a statement.

“Throughout his entire investigation, Representative Comer has used his role as Chairman of the House Oversight Committee for personal and political gain. He has been a frequent guest on conservative news channels pushing conspiracy theories and lies about his investigation and has used this impeachment inquiry to fundraise for his campaign... a potential book deal is troubling as it appears Representative Comer is planning on using his unique position as Oversight Chair to turn a profit.”

Comer’s book—which he says will expose “all the public corruption, a full accounting of the💰they took in, the government obstruction, the media weaponization, and exactly how the Deep State coordinated with the media to disinform their audiences”—will be published by Broadside, a conservative nonfiction imprint of HarperCollins.

Broadside has also published Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth’s The War on Warriors, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Never Give an Inch, and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s White House memoir, Breaking History.