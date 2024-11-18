Congress

James Comer Tries to Make Money Off Failed Biden Impeachment Probe

QUICK BUCK

The Congressional Integrity Project previously said the congressman’s plans suggest he is “planning on using his unique position as Oversight Chair to turn a profit.”

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speaks during a news conference with House Republican leadership at the U.S. Capitol November 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s impeachment probe into President Joe Biden may have fizzled, but at least he might get some cash out of it by launching a tell-all book.

The Kentucky Republican was co-chair of a two year GOP effort that spent millions of dollars to produce a 291-page report that did not recommend moving forward with impeachment, instead listing off a bunch of previously made, unsupported claims about Biden engaging in “influence peddling.”

James Comer Helped Import China Hemp. It Tested as MarijuanaGONE TO POT
Roger Sollenberger
Illustration of James Comer with hemp leaves

Notably, the report distorted and exaggerated Biden’s purported connections to the foreign business dealings of his brother and sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undeterred by his failure to get anywhere in Congress, Comer is now trying to make a quick buck off the probe before Biden leaves office.

His book, All the President’s Money, will release on Jan. 14, six days before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

When it was first revealed that Comer was in discussions with publishers for a book deal, the watchdog Congressional Integrity Project raised alarm that he was trying to leverage his position in Washington to benefit his personal and campaign bank accounts.

“Representative Comer and his Republican colleagues have spent the past 15 months relentlessly investigating the president and his family and failed to find any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden let alone anything impeachable,” the group said in a statement.

“Throughout his entire investigation, Representative Comer has used his role as Chairman of the House Oversight Committee for personal and political gain. He has been a frequent guest on conservative news channels pushing conspiracy theories and lies about his investigation and has used this impeachment inquiry to fundraise for his campaign... a potential book deal is troubling as it appears Representative Comer is planning on using his unique position as Oversight Chair to turn a profit.”

Newsmax to Comer: Everyone Thinks You Should Give It UpENOUGH ALREADY
Corbin Bolies, Andrew Kirell
Rob Schmitt and Rep. James Comer (R-KY).

Comer’s book—which he says will expose “all the public corruption, a full accounting of the💰they took in, the government obstruction, the media weaponization, and exactly how the Deep State coordinated with the media to disinform their audiences”—will be published by Broadside, a conservative nonfiction imprint of HarperCollins.

Broadside has also published Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth’s The War on Warriors, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Never Give an Inch, and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s White House memoir, Breaking History.

Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsTrump Rethinking Treasury Pick After Finalist Annoys Him: Report
Zachary Folk
politicsReal Cost of Harris Event With Oprah Leaked as Campaign Struggles With Bills
Sean Craig
mediaMusk’s Co-Chief Vivek Ramaswamy Vows to ‘Delete’ Entire Government Agencies
Maurício Alencar
politics‘Hazing Ritual’: RFK Jr. Shares McDonald’s With Trump After Trashing His Diet
Jackie Salo
mediaJohn Oliver Revels in How Much Matt Gaetz’s GOP Colleagues Hate Him
Sean L. McCarthy