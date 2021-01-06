Senators Evacuated as Pro-Trump Mob Breaches Capitol
    Former FBI Director James Comey Thinks Joe Biden Shouldn’t Prosecute Trump

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    Former FBI Director James Comey doesn’t think Donald Trump should be prosecuted after leaving office. “Although those cases might be righteous in a vacuum,” Comey wrote in his new book, according to The Guardian, “the mission of the next attorney general must be fostering the trust of the American people.” Comey was famously fired by Trump just months after he became president. His November announcement that the FBI was reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails likely swung the election to Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver. President-elect Joe Biden has not yet named his attorney general nominee.

