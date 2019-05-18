James Comey to Attorney General William Barr: Stop ‘Sliming’ the Justice Department

Former FBI director James Comey has accused Attorney General William Barr of “sliming” the Justice Department by questioning the origin of the Russia investigation. “ The AG should stop sliming his own Department. If there are bad facts, show us, or search for them professionally and then tell us what you found. An AG must act like the leader of the Department of Justice, an organization based on truth. Donald Trump has enough spokespeople,” Comey tweeted late Friday. His comments come shortly after Barr tasked a federal prosecutor in Connecticut with examining how the Russia probe began and whether any political bias was involved. The attorney general is facing mounting criticism for appearing to echo President Trump’s stance on the Mueller investigation, siding with the president last month to declare that “spying” occurred on his 2016 campaign.