James Comey to Be Interviewed by Chris Wallace on ‘Fox News Sunday’
James Comey will appear on Fox News after all. The former FBI director will sit down this weekend with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, the network announced days after Comey publicly accused Fox of canceling an interview with him.
According to Fox, Comey will discuss with Wallace the Department of Justice inspector general’s report about the handling of the investigation of the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.
On Monday, Comey claimed he was scheduled to appear on Fox & Friends but was bumped by the network. A network spokesperson fired back at Comey, saying he was “not booked and never confirmed to appear.” The former FBI director’s book agent came to his defense, saying he was the one who had spoken with Fox producers about having Comey on-air, but that the booking stopped short of confirming travel arrangements and a final schedule.